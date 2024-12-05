New Bengals kicker Cade York says Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend will be cheering for him Monday night

CINCINNATI — One Dallas Cowboy cheerleader might have a rooting interest in the visiting team when the Cowboys and Bengals clash on Monday Night Football.

Kicker Cade York, a Texas native, said he was just in Dallas with his girlfriend, Zoe, before arriving in Cincinnati this week. York was signed to the practice squad Wednesday when Bengals star Evan McPherson was placed on injured reserve due to a groin issue.

"Literally the next day I get a call that I'm going to work out for the Bengals and they're playing on Monday, I was like, 'Well Zoe, I'll see you at home no matter what,'" York said.

New #Bengals kicker Cade York is the boyfriend of a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.



The Bengals face the Cowboys this Monday.



“She’s gonna be cheering for me … I’ll have to sneak her a couple smiles.” 😎 pic.twitter.com/fpN1w7dvpq — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) December 5, 2024

Despite her job, York said his girlfriend will be on his side this Monday.

"She's gonna be cheering for me, so it's gonna be great," York said.

York said his girlfriend has already told him when she'll be cheering on the visitor's side.

"I'll have to sneak her a couple of smiles," he said.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Cowboys will air on WCPO 9 Dec. 9. A special "The Simpsons" themed broadcast will air on ESPN+ and Disney+ with the Bengals, aka "Team Bart," and the Cowboys, aka "Team Homer," facing off in Springfield's Atoms Stadium.

