Bengals-Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup to have 'The Simpsons'-themed broadcast

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Springfield.

The Bengals' Monday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys will be televised as "The Simpsons Funday Football" game.

Cincinnati and Dallas are set to meet Monday, Dec. 9 at AT&T Stadium.

For "The Simpsons"-themed game, the Bengals AKA "Team Bart" and the Cowboys AKA "Team Homer" will face off in Springfield's Atoms Stadium. The themed broadcast will be on ESPN+ and Disney+, while the traditional broadcast led by the usual duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will air on ESPN and WCPO 9.

The special version of the game was announced on social media Monday night.

"When these two ancient foes face off on Monday Night Football, it's more than just football, it's family," an announcer said in the social media post.

The Bengals posted their reaction to being "Team Bart" on social media.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the game will also feature voice talent from "The Simpsons" cast, including Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith. Their voices will be used for prerecorded bits and skits that will run before and during the game, according to the report.

Since Bart and Homer are playing, Marge and Lisa will be interviewing players during the game, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Maggie will be managing the SkyCam.

Last season, the NFL held a "Toy Story"-themed broadcast. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons faced off in Andy's bedroom for their Sunday morning game held in London.