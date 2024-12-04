Report: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson expected to miss several games due to injury

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are "expected" to be without Evan McPherson for several games, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reported that sources say McPherson will miss games due to a groin injury.

"Not a season-ender or any surgery required but he will miss some time," Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#Bengals K Evan McPherson is expected to miss a few weeks with a groin injury, sources say. Not a season-ender or any surgery required but he will miss some time. The team worked out veteran options today. pic.twitter.com/UtqDIWksPV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2024

Garafolo said Cincinnati worked out several veteran options Wednesday, and they selected Cade York to add to the team's practice squad. York was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and was most recently with the Washington Commanders.

And the winner of the #Bengals workout: Cade York. The former #Browns and #Commanders kicker is being added to Cincy’s practice squad, sources say. He’s in line to kick while Evan McPherson is sidelined. pic.twitter.com/cWhLzCVSgm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2024

McPherson's injury comes as the 25-year-old has had a not-so-stellar 2024 season. Cincinnati's kicker is 16-for-22 on field goal attempts this season, posting at 72.7%. He's 3-7 with attempts from 50 or more yards, and he's almost missed twice from 40-49 yards out.

Throughout his first three seasons, "Money Mac," who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, hit 83% of his field goal attempts and 93% of extra points.

Earlier this year, McPherson and the Bengals agreed on a three-year, $25 million contract extension.

