'Money Mac' gets paid: Bengals, kicker Evan McPherson agree on contract extension

CINCINNATI — The nickname "Money Mac" is even more fitting today after kicker Evan McPherson and the Bengals reportedly agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million extension.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the 25-year-old was able to sign a deal earning him $10 million in new money in his first year — the highest-ever for a three-year kicker extension.

The Bengals drafted McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. In his first regular-season game, the Fort Payne, Alabama, native kicked a game-winning 33-yard field goal in overtime to secure Cincinnati's win over the Minnesota Vikings. He later tied an NFL record by making three field goals from over 50 yards in one game.

During Cincinnati's postseason run, the rookie out of Florida made all 14 of his field goal attempts — tying Adam Vinatieri's record for most field goals made in a single postseason and setting the record for most postseason field goals without a miss.

In 2022, he continued his perfect postseason streak, hitting all five field goals attempted but missing one extra point attempt.

Through three seasons, "Money Mac" sits just under an 84% field goal percentage with zero blocks. His longest make came from 59 yards out.

McPherson will now be under contract through 2027.

