What nickname does kicker Evan McPherson prefer?

McFearless? Kick-Pherson? Money Mac? Legatron?
Bengals kicker chooses preferred nickname
Bengals Raiders Football
Posted at 7:15 PM, Nov 22, 2021
CINCINNATI — Eleven weeks into the National Football League season, Bengals rookie Evan McPherson has been one of the best kickers in the league.

McPherson is 15-for-18 on field goals this season, including 6-of-7 from 50+ yards.

He made four field goals on Sunday in a road win over the Raiders. Three of those field goals were from 50+ yards, which tied an NFL record.

There has been much talk on social media about what McPherson's nickname should be.

Some of the suggestions include: McFearless, Kick-Pherson, Legatron, and Money Mac.

WCPO Sports Anchor Caleb Noe asked McPherson which nickname he prefers.

"If I had to choose, I like 'Money Mac'. I think it's kind of catchy," said McPherson.

We told him we would start calling him that on television.

"Tell the announcers I no longer go by Evan," joked McPherson. "It's just 'Money Mac' now."

The Bengals will need McPherson to continue his "money" kicking, as they head into a very important stretch of the season.

Cincinnati (6-4) plays the first of three consecutive home games this Sunday against the Steelers.

