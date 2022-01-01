Jasmine Styles

When did you start working here?

January 2022

Where else have you worked?

ABC Action News in Tampa, FL, Fox 4 in Beaumont, TX and WLTX News 19 in Columbia, SC.

Where did you go to college?

The Florida State University

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

That I’ve made some sort of impact in every market I’ve covered, big or small. Whether it was keeping viewers hopeful but informed during Hurricane Harvey or letting a little kid hold my microphone while I’m in the field. It all matters.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

The people! Everyone here is so nice and is more than happy to help you. Food is a close second. Goetta has become a breakfast staple and I’m obsessed with the Cincinnati restaurant scene.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

Pins Mechanical Co. (I’m way better at duckpin bowling than traditional bowling), Sleepy Bee (it’s become a go-to breakfast spot), Cincy Shirts (they came in the clutch when I needed Bengals gear), The Cincinnati Zoo (Fiona is my fave!), and Newport on the Levee (There’s a Tom + Chee, need I say more?)

All-time favorites:

TV Shows: Insecure, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Game of Thrones (we won’t talk about the last season), The Amazing World of Gumball

Books: Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead, Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi, The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Movies: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Encanto, Black Panther

Music: Doja Cat, Lucky Daye, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Beyonce’, City Girls, Cardi B, The Internet,

Apps I can't live without:

Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Chipotle Mobile Ordering (Especially during lunch time! The lines are crazy long!)