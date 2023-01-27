Chiefs TE Travis Kelce listed as questionable for AFC championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Patrick Mahomes will play despite a high ankle sprain, his No. 1 target is questionable for Sunday's AFC championship rematch between the Bengals and Chiefs.

Travis Kelce, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, is listed as questionable with a back injury on the Chiefs' latest report. The University of Cincinnati alum was a full participant in practice Friday and was scheduled to appear before media members, but did not show up to the podium, according to Kansas City station KSHB.

Kelce had 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes, though, has been a full participant in practice every day this week. Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are also listed as questionable.

On Cincinnati's end, starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will once again be out. Center Ted Karras, who suffered a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills but never exited the game, was a full participant in practice every day this week.

Fairfield native Jackson Carman will likely start his second game at tackle Sunday in place of Williams, while Hakeem Adeniji fills in for La'el Collins and Max Scharping replaces Cappa. The three helped Cincinnati to one of its most complete games of the season against the Bills just one week ago.

READ MORE

Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return TD on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

'Our family gives us such a hard time': Bengals fans living in Kansas City ready for AFC championship

Chiefs linebacker: 'Nothing' impressive about the Bengals offense