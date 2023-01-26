Chiefs linebacker: 'Nothing' impressive about the Bengals offense

CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are looking for that ever-important bulletin board material ahead of their AFC championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, they found it.

While Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay said Kansas City wants to let their play do the talking, he did enough talking to get the attention of Cincinnati's locker room. When asked what impresses him about the Bengals offense, the 24-year-old said, "Nothing."

Gay mentioned the importance of stopping the run, saying the Bengals are going to "act like they can big-boy us, but (the) front six, seven are gonna definitely do our job and try to slow that down."

As imagined, Cincinnati's offensive players don't exactly agree with Gay's assessment.

"I ain't got no response for him," wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said. "We gonna get him. I ain't got no response."

Chase said the team has been good at blocking out any outside noise.

"There's always distractions," Chase said. "Just blocking out the noise, and making sure we have tunnel vision on what the prize is."

Fellow receiver Trenton Irwin said what the Chiefs say won't impact how Cincinnati approaches Sunday's game.

"They're gonna say what they're gonna say," Irwin said. "We're gonna go out there and play, that's what we're gonna do."

Head coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the week he'll "search every inch of the internet" to find motivation for his team. Looks like he didn't have to search too hard.

The Bengals and Chiefs face off in "Burrowhead" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

