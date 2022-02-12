Longtime Bengals fan brings players to life with 3D printing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents in and around the Tri-State have been channeling their Bengals pride into creative artwork.

Jesse Stanley owns a window-washing business in the Columbus area. When he's not at his day job, Stanley makes custom creations of past and present sports figures.

Stanley has created figures of Paul Brown, Luke Fickell, Ken Anderson and more. He's even caught the eye of Bengals legend Willie Anderson and Deion Sanders Jr., the son of the current Jackson State University coach.

When he started 10 years ago, Stanley said he was buying figures from stores and re-painting them to whatever he wanted. Now, he's immortalizing iconic Bengals moments like Evan McPherson's field goal in overtime to clinch the team's AFC win and send them to the Super Bowl.

He already has an idea in mind for his next figure.

"Hopefully I can make a Joe burrow holding the Lombardi Trophy after it's all said and done," Stanley said. "Have him holding it up or something like that."

Stanley is self-taught when it comes to 3D printing and all his figures are one-of-a-kind. Anyone interested in a figure can message Stanley through his accounts on Twitter or Instagram.

