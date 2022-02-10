Tri-State small businesses seeing Super Bowl boost

CINCINNATI — Small businesses are taking advantage of the last-minute rush to get ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

“I've been getting a lot of people inboxing me, asking can they get this shirt or that shirt,” said Whitney Dale, owner of the custom apparel shop Rare Tagz. “I’ve been able to kind of manage things and do things for family and friends and they have really been pushing my business and my Instagram out. It's been fun and exciting for them to go to the Super Bowl.”

Dale started her business during the pandemic. It was birthed out of an idea between her and best friend Candace Keene, who died from Lymphoma before they were able to get the businesses off the ground.

“She had the eye for fashion and I’ve always been the one creating things. Even when we were in high school,” Dale said.

Dale’s creativity can be seen in the videos she puts together on Instagram and TikTok. Recent creations include creating Bengals swag out of other teams' shirts. In one post, she replaced one logo with a Bengal.

It's not just clothing that people are looking for to complete their watch party. Rachel Bross, 11, is making activity kits for kids to play with during the game.

“Nobody could find a sitter,” said Bross' mother, Jennifer. “So this is kind of my answer. I can't babysit everyone, but we can give them an activity kit for them to do.”

The Rachel Cares kits include sensory-friendly items and fun activities like Bengals coloring pages, orange paint, pom-poms and even Play-Doh.

“It's like little toys that they can play with and make,” Bross said.

Bross tried out the kits on her 5-year-old sister and says they are a hit.

“It’s something just to help them stay calm because there is a lot of excitement and maybe there is a lot of people in their house that aren’t usually there so they might feel uncomfortable,” Bross said.

Saturday, the Bross family will be selling the kits in person at a vendor event at Blushery Events from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested can also reach out to the family on their Facebook page.

