Longtime Bengals executive Bill Tobin dead at 83

Bill was father of current Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 12:44:43-04

CINCINNATI — The Bengals on Friday announced the passing of longtime team executive, Bill Tobin, the father of current Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin. He was 83.

Bill joined the Bengals in 2003 as a scouting consultant. He worked in the player personnel department through 2022. Before that, Bill was the Director of Player Personnel for the Detroit Lions after he held the role of General Manager for the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

“He was a true NFL success story,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “He was a good person and I considered him a good friend. With Bill, I respected everything he said. I just took it as a given. He had an eye for players and what they would develop into. If he said the guy was a good player, then he was a good player; that’s all I would need to know. We will miss him.”

Duke, Bill's son, has worked for the Bengals since 1999. Duke and his dad both helped build one of the best Bengals teams in history when they went to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Duke was scheduled to host a press conference Friday afternoon about the upcoming NFL Draft next week. That conference has been canceled following the news of his dad's passing.

The Bengals select 18th overall in Thursday's NFL Draft in Detroit.

