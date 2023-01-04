Joe Burrow, more Bengals players to speak for first time since Damar Hamlin collapse

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and some of his teammates are scheduled to speak at a news conference Wednesday, the first time any Bengals players have spoken publicly since Monday Night Football.

The news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Head coach Zac Taylor discussed his own experience witnessing Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field earlier in the afternoon.

"I've never been a part of something like that on the field," Taylor said. "There's no protocol for that."

Taylor said everyone on the field could feel the seriousness of the situation as medical personnel rushed onto the field and began rendering aid. When he walked across the field to discuss the situation with officials and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, Taylor said McDermott told him: "I need to be at the hospital with Damar" and "I shouldn't be coaching this game."

When Bengals and Bills players were walked back to their locker rooms, Taylor said Cincinnati's captains approached him and McDermott to speak with the Bills captains. Originally, Taylor said he wasn't sure if it was a good idea, but said as soon as they came together "you could tell that was something both locker rooms needed."

Bengals-Bills has been postponed, and NFL executives said the league's focus has only been on Hamlin, not rescheduling. The Bengals are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday. The team did not practice Wednesday, but did have a walk-through.

Hamlin remains at UC Medical Center's ICU. In a statement, the Buffalo Bills said he has had "signs of improvement noted (Tuesday) and overnight."