Bengals coach Zac Taylor speaks for first time about when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI — Head coach Zac Taylor will speak for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the game. He got up from the play, but within a matter of seconds he collapsed. The 24-year-old was resuscitated twice — once on the field and once at the hospital, according to Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Following the immediate rush of medical personnel onto the field, Bengals and Bills players were visibly emotional along the sidelines. Some players were huddled around the medical staff, while others were kneeling and holding hands.

After the ambulance carrying Hamlin left the field, Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott met on the field and brought their teams to their respective locker rooms as the game was "temporarily suspended."

The two coaches could be seen in a stadium tunnel speaking together and passing a phone back and forth, talking to NFL officials.

During that time, Bengals QB Joe Burrow was also seen heading into the Bills locker room, and Bills QB Josh Allen was later seen walking to the Bengals locker room. The game was ultimately indefinitely postponed.

Glenn provided a small update via ESPN Tuesday night.

Glenn said Hamlin remains in UC Medical Center's intensive care unit, sedated on a ventilator.

"It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way and we're thanking God for that," Glenn said.

Glenn said Hamlin has improved from needing 100% oxygen to needing only 50%.

Bengals President Mike Brown said the "human side" of football became paramount Monday night.

"As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other," Brown said.

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/FfUCrgSnWQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

The NFL announced Tuesday it would not be played this week. The Bills left Cincinnati Monday night to return home to Buffalo.

On a Tuesday morning call with reporters, league leaders discussed their decision to not continue the game.

"I've never seen anything like it since I was playing," said NFL executive Troy Vincent, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback during his career. "Immediately, my player hat went on, like, how do you resume playing after seeing a traumatic event in front of you?"

There is currently no word on when, or if, the game will even be played as teams head into the final week of the regular season.

The Bills are scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, but offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said the team is focusing on Hamlin.

"Anything we have to give is for Damar and his family," Dawkins said. "We understand that we have a job ... but every emotion, every bit of energy that we have, we're giving it to Damar."

