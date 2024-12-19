Joe Burrow lookalike contest coming to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — Has anyone ever told you that you look like Joe Burrow? If so, first of all, congrats. He's widely considered one of our country's best-looking professional athletes. Second of all, are you free Saturday? Because there's somewhere you might want to be...

Following in the footsteps of other celebrity lookalike contests, Fountain Square is hosting a contest for all Joey B lookalikes this Saturday. Anyone who thinks they look like the Bengals star can join the lineup at 6 p.m. and be judged by Q102 Cincinnati's Natalie Jones. The winner gets an NFL Pro Shop gift card and some Burrow swag.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the contest — but be warned: if Macaulay Culkin shows up, you may not have a chance. The actor dressed up as Burrow for Halloween and people couldn't stop talking about how similar they looked.

The Bengals, of course, have a game against the Browns the following day, so it's likely Burrow will be busy preparing as Cincinnati tries to keep its playoff hopes alive. But it is a home game, so maybe he'll have time to make a stop and see his so-called lookalikes.

Everyone is invited to watch, so if you want to find yourself a Joey B lookalike or just join in on the fun, find more info through Fountain Square's social media here.

