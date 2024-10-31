Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

'Ball's in your court, Joey B' | Macaulay Culkin dresses up as Bengals QB Joe Burrow for Halloween

Macaulay Culkin Joe Burrow
Associated Press
Macaulay Culkin Joe Burrow
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Welcome to the jungle, Macaulay Culkin!

The famous actor dressed up as Joe Burrow this Halloween, donning the Bengals quarterback's No. 9 jersey with orange tiger print pants. He even posed with the team's helmet.

"Game on @joeyb_9," Culkin posted on Instagram. "Ball's in your court, Joey B."

Several comments noted a resemblance between the Home Alone actor and NFL superstar.

"& I’ll never unsee the resemblance lol," one person said.

"I would always tell my wife he definitely looks like Macaulay Culkin," another person commented.

The Bengals even got in on the action, commenting "WHO DEY!!!"

While we don't know whether Joey B will dress up as Culkin or one of his characters this Halloween, we do know he told reporters Wednesday he's actually not a huge fan of the holiday.

"I don't know exactly what we're celebrating there — just like, dress up to dress up?" Burrow said during his press conference. "I'm not a big dress-up guy."

Maybe a shoutout from Culkin will get him in the mood.

More Bengals news:
Paycor Stadium enclosure concepts feature cool designs but $1 billion price tag Bengals-Cowboys MNF matchup to have 'The Simpsons'-themed broadcast Bengals try to keep season from slipping away as they turn focus to the Raiders

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money