Bengals announce first-ever couple to be named Fans of the Year

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced its first-ever couple as the Bengals Fans of the Year for 2024.

If you've been to a Bengals game, surely you've seen Jeremy Conley, AKA the Bengals Captain, and his wife, Jessica Conley, AKA Who Bae, cheering on the team from just beyond the sidelines.

The Bengals orchestrated what Jessica thought was a surprise to name Jeremy the Bengals Fan of the Year.

Instead, it was a ruse for the two of them: The Bengals named The Captain and Who Bae as the first-ever couple as the 2024 Fans of the Year, awarding a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl.

The announcement was made in a video posted to social media. The team originally told the two they were going to be filming fan promos, and soon after, friends and family of the couple arrived to support the fake effort.

After that, they were shown a video by Ted Karras, announcing them as Fans of the Year.

"Your love for each other and for the Bengals is why it is an honor for me to inform the both of you that for the first time ever a couple is going to be Bengals Fans of the Year," Karras said in a video.

"It means the world. We love the team from top to bottom," Jeremy said. "We are absolutely honored. Thank you so much."

Congrats to The Captain and Who Bae!

You can watch the announcement video below. You can also vote for The Captain and Who Bae as the NFL's overall fan of the year here.