Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month for November, the Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday.

In the month of November, in three games played by the Bengals, Burrow completed 89 of 145 passes for 1,035 yards, scoring 12 touchdowns and throwing just one interception.

Burrow's 12 touchdown passes tied for the NFL lead during November, despite the Bengals having a bye week during the month.

At the start of November, Burrow tied his career-high of five touchdown passes during the Bengals' home win over Las Vegas. In addition, he threw at least one touchdown pass to four different receivers, tying for the most players with a scoring reception in a game in Bengals history.

During the November 7 game against Baltimore, Burrow recorded season highs in completions, passing attempts and passing yards while also throwing four touchdown passes.

That game was only the eighth time in NFL history that a quarterback totaled at least 50 passing attempts (Burrow made 56), 400 passing yards (Burrow made 428) and four touchdown passes with no interceptions, the Bengals said.

Also during that game, Burrow marked the second time in his career for multiple touchdown passes of 65 yards or more in a game after he threw two passes — one spanning 67 yards and another spanning 70 yards — to WR Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow continued to shine during the November 17 game against the LA Chargers, completing 28 of 50 passes for 256 yards, along with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Between the game against the Ravens and the game against the Chargers, Burrow became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least 50 passing attempts, 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes while throwing no interceptions in consecutive games.

This is the first time Burrow has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month; the last time any Bengals player earned a Player of the Month title was kicker Evan McPherson, who was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in 2021.