Joe Burrow: It feels just like any other week

CINCINNATI — Some say it’s better to be lucky than good. Thursday, the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals were both.

The team practiced indoors in a bubble at UC’s Shakely Field Thursday, a fortuitous move already planned before the major ice and snowstorm hit Cincinnati.

“This is the first time in long time we’ve played inside or in warm weather. It’s a decision we made a long time ago,” Zac Taylor said at the team's Thursday press conference. “On top of the worst weather, from an ice, rain and snow standpoint, (it’s) obviously helpful but (we) made decision long ago before we knew it would be a problem.”

Taylor announced the team departs for Los Angeles Tuesday. It’s a departure from how his former team, the Rams (the team the Bengals play against in Super Bowl LVI) prepared for the big game in 2018.

“Going through that 2-week experience is helpful but it has changed with COVID,” Taylor said. “We went out on Sunday and had a week and half to deal with all the media stuff… I don’t look much into that process. We just have to find a way to focus on this game.”

Focus is no issue for Joe Burrow. The field and game are still the same for him, no matter the stakes.

“Coming into this week with game prep, feels like another week,” Burrow said. “Obviously it’s the Super Bowl. Just try to eliminate as many distractions as possible but feels normal.”

Ahead of Thursday’s practice, Burrow said his surgically-repaired knee felt good. His pinky, not so lucky.

“The pinky is something I’m still dealing with,” Burrow said. “It’s something I will have to deal with the rest of the season until I can give it a break. Wouldn’t say it bothers me throwing the football.”

Injury notes

The team was mostly healthy Thursday at practice. The only rostered player who failed to dress was tight end CJ Uzomah (knee).

Trey Hendrickson and Cam Sample both practiced.

