'Who are dey?' Colts owner giving away Super Bowl tickets to 'hard core' Bengals fans

INDIANAPOLIS — His team may not have made the playoffs, but Colts owner Jim Irsay is offering the trip of a lifetime to four Bengals fans desperate to watch their team in the Super Bowl.

Irsay announced on Twitter he would send two pairs of Bengals fans to the game at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13 — and pay for airfare and hotel rooms. The only requirement? They must prove that they're "A HARD CORE BENGALS FAN."

"I'm sending two pairs of BENGALS FANS to the SUPER BOWL," Irsay tweeted. "Who are dey???"

I'm sending two pairs of BENGALS FANS to the SUPER BOWL. Who are dey??? Airfare, hotel room, game tickets. Respond via a retweet and PROOF THAT YOU'RE A HARD CORE BENGALS FAN. Deadline 11pm tonight. Have at it! (Colts fans tomorrow).👍🏈😎 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 1, 2022

Irsay's post has thousands of retweets and replies as Bengals fans show their dedication to a franchise that has not reached a Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Fans have until 11 p.m. Tuesday to prove their passion to Irsay.

The Bengals and Colts did not play in the 2021 regular season and will not face each other in 2022. The Colts beat Cincinnati in Indianapolis during Week 6 of the 2020 season.

