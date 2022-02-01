Watch
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

'Who are dey?' Colts owner giving away Super Bowl tickets to 'hard core' Bengals fans

Jim Irsay to give 4 fans tickets
items.[0].videoTitle
In a letter to families, Cincinnati Public Schools announced students and staff will have the day off Feb. 14 to celebrate 'what we believe will be our city's first-ever Super Bowl victory.'
Jim Irsay
Posted at 5:27 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:27:32-05

INDIANAPOLIS — His team may not have made the playoffs, but Colts owner Jim Irsay is offering the trip of a lifetime to four Bengals fans desperate to watch their team in the Super Bowl.

Irsay announced on Twitter he would send two pairs of Bengals fans to the game at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13 — and pay for airfare and hotel rooms. The only requirement? They must prove that they're "A HARD CORE BENGALS FAN."

"I'm sending two pairs of BENGALS FANS to the SUPER BOWL," Irsay tweeted. "Who are dey???"

Irsay's post has thousands of retweets and replies as Bengals fans show their dedication to a franchise that has not reached a Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Fans have until 11 p.m. Tuesday to prove their passion to Irsay.

The Bengals and Colts did not play in the 2021 regular season and will not face each other in 2022. The Colts beat Cincinnati in Indianapolis during Week 6 of the 2020 season.

READ MORE
Paul Brown Stadium Super Bowl watch party: Will it happen? County discusses options
'Cincinnati's grandpa': Fundraiser created to get lifelong Bengals fan to Super Bowl

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.