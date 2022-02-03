TIMELINE: When freezing rain, sleet and snow arrives

Winter storm warnings have begun north of the Ohio River and the rest of the area starts a winter storm warning at 6 a.m.

Freezing rain is already starting to fall northwest of Cincinnati and this line will move toward the metro area by the peak morning drive. While ice may just be spotty at 6-7 a.m., know that the situation is going to deteriorate quickly during the day and only get that much worse after noon. If you must travel this morning, pack a bag as you may not get home later today.

The ice story is still the top concern with this storm. The amount of freezing rain is troubling and this will have a huge impact on roads and the power grid. The thickest layer of ice is still expected east of the I-71 corridor.

Jennifer Ketchmark Ice Potential Thursday



Snow is still an element we can't ignore out of this system but it's a story for later this afternoon and overnight. After a layer of ice, snow will then fall and accumulate to the greatest amounts to the northwest. But even in Cincinnati, 3-5" of snow, potentially more, will fall after 5 p.m. and into the morning hours of Friday. Winds will also pick up, leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snow totals by Friday morning



TIMELINE:

Now to 6 a.m.: Freezing rain will develop from northwest to southeast, coming into the I-71/1-75 areas during the morning drive. While the ice will be minor and patchy, don't get overly confident or take this as a sign that the system isn't happening. This is just the beginning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday morning radar



Thursday Noon: Freezing rain should be falling across most of the area, coming down quickly east of I-71. It's possible that the snow line could be getting closer to Cincinnati at this point, but it's also very possible we'll still be in the sleet pocket. Either way, roads will already be very slick, ice covered and to the northwest, snow covered. Travel is highly discouraged at this point.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday noon precipitation



Thursday 5 p.m.: Do not plan to be on the roads at this point. A thick layer of ice will continue to get worse down to the southeast. Snow will accumulate on top of the snow in the Cincinnati area. Power outages should be happening at this point too. This is the worst part of the storm for us and again, do not travel!

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 5 p.m. precipitation



Thursday 11 p.m.: Moisture will taper off a bit and we enter a brief lull in snowfall but we are not done. Roads are still impassable, power will be out for some and it's best to just stay at home or at the location you are in.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday late evening radar



Friday morning: Snow should re-develop overnight and accumulate into Friday morning. This is just going to prolong the impact of this storm and add insult to injury. Travel is still highly discouraged on Friday morning. Power will still be an issue too.

Jennifer Ketchmark Overnight snow into Friday morning



MORNING DRIVE

Freezing rain begins

Icy spots

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Freezing rain, sleet to snow

Travel highly discouraged

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light snow takes over

Travel still nearly impossible

Low: 17

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Roads still greatly impacted

High: 26

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Turning very cold

Low: 3

