Joe Burrow is back! Bengals star quarterback seen throwing a football for the first time since injury

This is the first real evidence of Burrow throwing a football in 171 days.
Posted at 8:08 AM, May 07, 2024
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back!

The Bengals posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of its star quarterback throwing a football on the practice field Monday.

Burrow has been recovering since he tore a ligament in his wrist during a Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16, 2023.

When talking about the season-ending injury, Burrow said he felt his wrist "pop" while throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon.

Approximately a week after the injury, Burrow had surgery to fix the ligament, which the Bengals said "went as planned."

Thankfully, Burrow's range of motion in his wrist doesn't seem to be limited in the video posted by the team on Monday.

Burrow is set to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals through 2029 after signing a 5-year, $275 million contract extension with the team in September of 2023, before the injury.

The Bengals are set to return to the practice field Tuesday. Burrow is scheduled to talk to the media at around 12:15 p.m.

