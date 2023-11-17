Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Joe Burrow suffers apparent wrist injury in Bengals-Ravens game

Bengals Ravens Football
Nick Wass/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Bengals Ravens Football
Posted at 9:28 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 21:35:27-05

BALTIMORE — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went to the locker room after an apparent injury in Cincinnati's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Ravens.

Burrow appeared to hurt his wrist on a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter of the game. He was seen going to the blue medical tent as soon as he got off the field.

When he returned to the sideline, Burrow attempted to throw the ball but looked to be in obvious pain. Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said it appeared Burrow could not grip the ball.

The Bengals said Burrow is questionable to return with a right wrist injury.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning was seen warming up on the sidelines.

Burrow's wrist was notably covered in some sort of sleeve or brace when the Bengals arrived in Baltimore Wednesday. It is unclear why he was wearing it. Burrow was not listed on the Bengals' injury report this week.

More Bengals news:
'The most wonderful thing': An emotional surprise for Tee Higgins' biggest fan Ravens lead 21-10, Bengals' Burrow suffers apparent wrist injury Dax and Justice Hill: Bengals-Ravens game showcases sibling rivalry

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!