Joe Burrow suffers apparent wrist injury in Bengals-Ravens game

BALTIMORE — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went to the locker room after an apparent injury in Cincinnati's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Ravens.

Burrow appeared to hurt his wrist on a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter of the game. He was seen going to the blue medical tent as soon as he got off the field.

When he returned to the sideline, Burrow attempted to throw the ball but looked to be in obvious pain. Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said it appeared Burrow could not grip the ball.

The Bengals said Burrow is questionable to return with a right wrist injury.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning was seen warming up on the sidelines.

Burrow's wrist was notably covered in some sort of sleeve or brace when the Bengals arrived in Baltimore Wednesday. It is unclear why he was wearing it. Burrow was not listed on the Bengals' injury report this week.