Who has better Joe Burrow fans: Cincinnati or LSU? Show your support for a good cause

The Joe Burrow Foundation is once again striking up some friendly competition between Bengals and LSU fans for a campaign.

The foundation announced Wednesday it's teaming up with Ohio-based company Where I'm From Apparel for the second iteration of the "From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let's Do Good" campaign.

For the campaign, fans of Burrow can purchase apparel inspired from Burrow's football career, whether that be his professional career as a Bengal in Cincinnati or his early days in Baton Rouge with LSU.

"Let's Do Good" runs through June 6, and 100% of the proceeds will support the Burrow Foundation, which aims to help families overcome food insecurity as well as childhood mental health issues.

We've partnered again this year with @whereimfrom in the sale of Cincinnati and Baton Rouge-inspired apparel options.



Who will raise more money - LSU or Bengals fans? 100% of the proceeds from purchases through June 6 will support our Foundation.



Shop: https://t.co/2rrrLLbZE7

"We are excited about bringing back our 'Bayou to Cincinnati' Challenge," said Amy Floyd, executive director of the Joe Burrow Foundation. "Last year we raised nearly $70,000 as fans from both Cincinnati and Louisiana joined the cause to support the Foundation."

Floyd said the foundation expects that total to increase with this year's campaign.

Other than helping those in need, the campaign serves as a way to see which city — Cincinnati or Baton Rouge — has more Burrow fans.

"There will be plenty of bragging rights for the city that sells the most apparel, but the real winners will be the families served by our foundation," Burrow said at the start of last year's campaign.

Fans can also purchase a "Cup O' Joe" mug and various stickers alongside the apparel that's available. You can see the full "Do Good" collection of Where I'm From apparel here.

The Joe Burrow Foundation, which Burrow launched in October 2022 alongside his parents, first held the "Let's Do Good" campaign in November 2022 and it ran until Burrow's 26th birthday on Dec. 10.

More than 4,600 items were sold during the 2022 campaign and Cincinnati was able to claim bragging rights with more than 2,800 Cincinnati-themed items purchased.

"Everyone has a responsibility to do good," Burrow previously said about the campaign. "This is a fun and easy way to join our foundation in doing some good in two communities that have meant a lot to me and my family."