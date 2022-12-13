Joe Burrow foundation raises $65,000 after friendly competition between Cincinnati and Baton Rouge

CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation raised more than $65,000 after striking up some friendly competition between Cincinnati and Baton Rouge for its latest fundraising campaign, the organization said in a press release.

The "From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let's Do Good" campaign partnered with the Ohio-based company, "Where I'm From Apparel." According to the foundation, all proceeds will benefit families in Ohio and Louisiana who are struggling with food insecurity and childhood mental health problems.

The city-inspired competition encouraged Burrow's fans to buy gear celebrating his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University.

Cincinnati gets to claim bragging rights with 2,804 pieces of apparel sold. Baton Rouge sold 1,801 pieces totaling more than 4,600 items sold.

"While it's fun to compete, and Cincinnati has earned bragging rights, the true winners are the children and families served through our foundation," Joe Burrow said. "Thanks to everyone who joined us in doing good through this friendly and fun challenge."

Burrow's father, Jimmy, runs the foundation alongside his mother, Robyn, and others. He said the seeds for the foundation were planted when his son won the Heisman Trophy and made a speech about food insecurity.

"Coming from Southeast Ohio, it's a very impoverished area," Jimmy Burrow said in that speech. "I'm up here for all those kids in Athens who go home to not a lot of food on the table. Hungry after school. You guys can be up here too."

Jimmy Burrow said from that moment on, "people started calling us and it was (a donation of) $1,000 and then $5,000. And then people started sending money from all over the country." That money went to the food bank in Athens, but it helped outline what the Joe Burrow Foundation would become.

"We feel fortunate and blessed that he's given us a platform to help raise awareness for these things," Jimmy Burrow said. "The support from Cincinnati and really the whole state of Ohio is unbelievable. And we really appreciate it and feel fortunate that things have worked out the way they have for Joe."

READ MORE

Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Bengals win over Chiefs

Joe Burrow's parents discuss his leadership, importance of foundation helping those in Ohio and Louisiana

Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to help overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues