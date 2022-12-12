Fans react to Joe Burrow's first win against the Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans were out in full force at Paycor Stadium and around Cincinnati, watching the team win its first game against the Browns since 2019.

Kyle Odowd and Drew Contini cheered on the Bengals from Paycor, just like they have every home game for the last two seasons, because they love the Bengals, but more specifically, because of one player.

"We just believed in Joe Burrow. We really thought last year would be a great time to get season tickets," Contini said.

With a Superbowl run last season and Sunday's game marking a five-game win streak for the Bengals, most fans would probably agree.

"We didn't lose in November and here we are again, it's December, we're winning, baby. it's fun, it's a good time," Odowd said.

For Odowd, the Battle of Ohio is personal. His roommate is a Browns fan and Odowd isn't the only one who sees the rivalry this way.

"My boyfriend's a Browns fan so it's kind of like the battle of teams in the house," Madeline Smith said.

Even for some of those who don't have a Browns fan in their life to brag to, this game was a must win.

"You look amazing when you beat the Chiefs three times in a row and then you go and lose to the Browns, it doesn't look so good," Garey Faulkner said.

Now, with this game behind the team, some fans are looking ahead.

"We finally got the monkey off our back and now Joe Burrow can go into the playoffs again and hopefully win a Superbowl for us," Brice Cable said.

There's still some time before the NFL playoffs, but the Bengals next win could be not as far off. They play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday in Tampa.