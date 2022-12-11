Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals among the top Google searches of 2022

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the No. 1 quarterback in Cincinnatians' hearts, and now, he's also the No. 3 searched athlete in the U.S. on Google in 2022.

In the same vein as Spotify Wrapped or other year in review lookbacks, Google released its top trending searches of 2022. The trends included the top news, actors, games, movies and more, as well as top athletes and sports teams.

Outside of the sports world, Cincinnati also received another nod in Googles Year In Searches in the recipe category. None other than Cincinnati Chili took the second spot following sugo, which is a traditional Italian tomato sauce.

Ahead of Burrow in the athletes category is Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown at No. 1 and tennis superstar Serena Williams in the second spot.

Other than Burrow's respective search honors, the entirety of the Bengals was also a hot search topic — most likely due to their thrilling Super Bowl run at the start of 2022.

The Cincinnati Bengals were the fourth most searched sports team in the U.S., and while the Bengals didn't beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, they did in searches as the Rams took the fifth spot.

Rounding out the sports team list was the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at third and second, respectively, thanks to their NBA Finals stint. Topping off the list was MLB's Philadelphia Phillies, who went to the World Series and fell to the Houston Astros.

While the Bengals had a more-than-impressive Super Bowl run at the beginning of 2022, the team is also having an impressive winning streak at the moment in the 2022 season.

After a 23-10 win against the Cleveland Browns — Burrow's first career win against the Browns — in Week 14 of the season, the Bengals are currently sitting at a five-game winning streak. That streak also included a 27-24 win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that practically mirrored the Bengals AFC title win against the Chiefs in January 2022.

As 2022 creeps to a close, the Bengals are second in the AFC North trailing the Baltimore Ravens due to tiebreakers.

