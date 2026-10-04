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Ja'Marr Chase will not return against Jaguars after concussion evaluation

The star wide receiver went down during the second quarter of his team's Week 4 matchup
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WCPO
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CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase will not return for the Bengals' Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars after he went under concussion evaluation.

WATCH: Chase goes down during second quarter against Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase being evaluated for concussion, questionable to return in Week 4 game

Chase went down in the second quarter. He went into the blue medical tent after being looked at by trainers. Shortly after, he was seen going into the locker room.

The Bengals initially posted on social media that Chase will be questionable to return in their matchup against the Bengals. After halftime, the Bengals announced that Chase will not return for their Week 4 game.

More Bengals news:
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WCPO 9 Sports Team
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