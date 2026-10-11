Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins active for the Bengals against the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were both active and set to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Chase (concussion) and Higgins (groin) had been questionable and missed practice time this week after leaving Cincinnati’s Week 4 loss against Jacksonville with injuries.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Chase goes down during second quarter against Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase being evaluated for concussion, questionable to return in Week 4 game

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman (groin) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle) were also active. Receiver Colbie Young (knee) was inactive. The Bengals had previously ruled out safety Kyle Dugger with a quad injury.

The Dolphins were without rookie receiver Caleb Douglas, who was sidelined for his third straight game with an ankle injury.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Tee Higgins heads to locker room after loss to Jaguars

Tee Higgins makes his way to the locker room following Bengals loss

Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, who was activated off injured reserve this week, was set to play, along with running back Jaylen Wright (foot) and linebacker Jackson Woodard (ankle), who were questionable.

The Bengals will be playing against a Dolphins team that is still looking for its first win, but has played better defense as the season has progressed.

Miami held Kenneth Walker and Aaron Jones under 100 yards rushing the past two weeks, and the Dolphins rank sixth in the NFL with 3.6 yards allowed per carry. The Dolphins also had four sacks against Minnesota last Sunday after entering Week 4 as the only team in the NFL without one.

“We’re getting better. The communication is getting better. The execution is getting better,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said. “The physicality is getting better. We’re becoming a better football team. We’ve played really good football teams. And it is about the process, doing our best every single day, pouring everything that we have into it, coaches and players, so when Sunday comes, we go out there and we go play. And hopefully each week we see improvement, and the next step is to win a football game.

Matchup to watch

QB Malik Willis vs. Bengals defense. Willis admitted this week that his play through the first four games of the season has not been good enough. The Dolphins quarterback has completed 56.3% of his passes for 712 yards but has more interceptions (two) than passing touchdowns (one). He will have a tough task against a Bengals defense that has one of the highest sack rates in the NFL.

Stats and stuff