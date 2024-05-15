'I'm here to show up ... and help this team win a Super Bowl': Trey Hendrickson talks after trade request

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson said it's a "no-brainer" that he'll play in Cincinnati this season after previously requesting a trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported in late April that the Bengals Pro Bowler was "looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer," requesting a trade out of the Queen City.

Hendrickson said on Tuesday that once he learned he likely wouldn't sign a bigger long-term deal with the Bengals, he wanted to explore different options for his family. Communication between the two sides was "very transparent" he said.

"At the end of the day, it was a decision for my family, but I think when you're at the crossroads of separating business and team — I love this team, I love the guys, they were a huge part of my individual achievements ... (still playing for the Bengals this season,) that's a no-brainer," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said he loves his teammates and coaches, and was "humbled" that the Bengals want him to stay.

"You can put your request in but obviously I have a contract that's two years longer and I have a job here, so I'm here to show up, do my job and help this team win a Super Bowl," Hendrickson said.

The 29-year-old said trying to separate the business and football sides of being in the NFL is "one of the things they don't teach you at FAU," and noted his love for the organization never wavered. Instead, he reiterated that he just wanted more security.

He's not the only Bengal dealing with balancing contracts with playing. Receiver Tee Higgins previously requested a trade after Cincinnati placed him under the franchise tag.

Schefter reported in March that Higgins "loves Cincinnati" and "hoped to be with the team long term," but claims that he has not had any talks about a long-term extension since March 2023. Since that request, Higgins said he does not believe the team will trade him.

"I do anticipate it," Higgins said when asked if he sees himself playing with the Bengals this season. "... I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, and I'm looking forward to it."