NFL reviewing Ja'Marr Chase-Jalen Ramsey spit altercation

CINCINNATI — The National Football League is reviewing an altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey after the Steelers defensive back told reporters the Bengals captain spat on him during Sunday's game.

Adam Schefter, ESPN's NFL insider, said on social media that an NFL spokesperson told him the league will decide on any possible punishment for Chase or Ramsey today.

On Sunday's broadcast, Chase and Ramsey could be seen going back and forth in the second half before Ramsey grabbed Chase's facemask and swung at him, resulting in his ejection.

Ramsey, an All-Pro cornerback who helped the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Bengals, told reporters after the game that Chase had spat on him.

"I'm not going to tolerate that," Ramsey said. "I'm sure the NFL will do their due diligence ... they've got 100 cameras out there."

When asked about it, Chase denied spitting on Ramsey, saying he "ain't never open my mouth to that guy."

However, video posted to social media after the game appears to show Chase spitting on Ramsey before the Steelers veteran grabs his facemask and swings.

Chase declined to talk to the media on Monday. Head coach Zac Taylor said that he has always been impressed with how Chase handles himself during high-pressure situations, but what happened "is crossing the line, and we can't have that."

"People are allowed to make a mistake," Taylor said.

It is unclear what the NFL decision could be, but the league fined Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this season. He was also given a 1-game suspension, which was served when he was ejected before the game started.