Trey Hendrickson, Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson and BJ Hill are first-time Bengals captains

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have announced their 2025 captains — including some new (popular) faces.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, last year's triple crown winner, joins Joe Burrow, Ted Karras and Orlando Brown Jr. as this season's offensive captains. This is Chase's first year as captain in his fifth season with the Bengals.

On the other side of the ball, captains will be Logan Wilson, B.J. Hill and Trey Hendrickson, the NFL sack leader who just signed a new deal for a raise this season. This is Wilson's sixth season with the Bengals, and Hill and Hendrickson's fifth. Last year's defensive captains — Sam Hubbard, Vonn Bell and Germaine Pratt — are no longer with the team.

Unlike in previous seasons, there appears to be no special teams captain this year. The Bengals instead opted for four offensive and three defensive guys.

Zac Taylor said during a press conference Monday that the captains' biggest role will be a sounding board for the coaching staff — something all of this season's captains are prepared to do.

The Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season at AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. You'll be able to watch it on FOX.