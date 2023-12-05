'I support this team until the end': Bengals fans make the trip to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — True fans stick with the team, no matter what. That's the case for two fans who are in Jacksonville for the Bengals vs. Jaguars game on Monday Night Football.

"Our vacation is during football season," said Anthony Brooks, also known as "Tony Da Tiger."

Brooks is the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals nominee for NFL Fan of the Year.

"We do a traveling tailgate, we had over a thousand tickets purchased for our tailgate for the Jacksonville game, so I'm looking forward to seeing some of those other Bengal fans that don't get the opportunity to come to Cincinnati that live in Florida, or around the states that are closer," added Brooks.

Bengals fan Kirk Bright said it's fun to get a chance to be in places like Florida while all of his friends are stuck in the cold.

"I have a friend that lives in Jacksonville, so he set the whole thing up," Bright said. "So I really don't know what to expect — I'm not even sure where our seats are. I'm just along for the ride."

Bright said he's planning on keeping his trip to EverBank Stadium "lowkey," but can't wait to see some other Bengals fans in attendance.

"That's always a good time when you find other fans in enemy territory, that's always a good time," Bright said. "I think this is my first Monday Night Football game."

This is also the first time Brooks is traveling to Jacksonville.

"This would be my 54th game in a row, and it's my 26th stadium I need to visit, too," said Brooks.

While both Bright and Brooks said this season isn't turning out how they hoped, they still remain excited about the team and its future.

"Disappointing, but still optimistic," Bright said. "I think for those Bengals fans who've gone through the hardships, now that they're having some success, they're really, really enjoying it."

"I support this team until the end," said Brooks. "The season is what it is. Whether we get into the playoffs or not, you know, if you're a true Bengals fan, you're going to be there and enjoy it. What I tell those fans is, you know, stick with it, eventually they'll reward us."