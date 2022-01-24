Here's the cost for Bengals fans to go to the AFC Championship Game

CINCINNATI — Moments after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Sunday, Jan. 23, Cincinnati Bengals fans started booking their trips to the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals will face the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Cincinnati clinched a trip to the AFC title game after beating Tennessee on the road on Saturday.

Die hard Bengals fans posted on Facebook as soon as they started securing tickets. Sections 104 and 105 at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium are already popular among Cincinnati fans.

But it looks like the Chiefs are making it hard for Bengals fans to get tickets.

Tickets through the Chief’s Website are available Monday morning to local fans first. The rest of the public gets their first crack at these official tickets at 10 a.m..

Other ticket sellers like Vivid Seats have tickets starting at $384. Those prices have been rising throughout the morning on Monday.

Prices for flights aren’t terrible - yet. The price to fly is about $400 as of 8 a.m. on Monday morning, if you leave on Friday or Saturday and come back on Monday, Jan. 31.

The cheaper route, especially if you pile all of your friends in the car, is to make the 8.5 hour drive to Kansas City. If gas prices stay around the $3 per gallon in Ohio, you’re looking at anywhere from $140-$200 in gas round trip.

Hotel rooms are selling out quickly if you want to be close to the stadium. The highest we’ve seen is $409. But if you’re willing to stay three-miles from Arrowhead Stadium, rooms are going for around $100 each.

Where’s the tailgate and the best bar for Bengals fans? There’s no official announcement yet from Bengal Jim’s Tailgate, but one is probably coming.

