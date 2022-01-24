Bengals will play in Kansas City for AFC Championship

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs for the AFC Championship. The game will be played Sunday at 3 p.m.

After going into overtime, the Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in the other AFC Divisional playoff game, setting up the Bengals’ first AFC Championship game in more than 30 years after the Bengals beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on a field goal as time expired in their first road playoff win in franchise history Saturday night.

The Bengals also beat the Chiefs in stunning last-minute fashion in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium, which clinched the team’s AFC North division title. It was a back-and-forth game of potent offense that came down to a penalty call on the Chiefs late that set up the last-second field goal. This time, though, the game will be at Arrowhead Stadium, where a loud Chiefs fan base could flip the script on mental mistakes. Former MVP Patrick Mahomes is playing quarterback for the Chiefs better than he has all season, and Kansas City has begun to get more receivers involved than just Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, making it that much harder for the Bengals defense to contain.

The Bengals will look to make it to the team’s third Super Bowl. Cincinnati has never been crowned a Super Bowl champion, but they’ll have to get through one of the favorites to win it all this year first.

READ MORE

Burrow: Bengals kicker McPherson called game-winning field goal on sideline

What nickname does kicker Evan McPherson prefer?

