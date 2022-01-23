WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati Bengals upset Tennessee Titans, win first postseason road game in franchise history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After the Bengals recorded their first playoff win in more than 30 years, quarterback Joe Burrow was adamant the team had bigger plans.

"We're moving forward," Burrow said. "We're ready for whoever we've got to play next."

He was right. In the first play of Saturday's divisional round game against the Titans, Bengals safety Jessie Bates intercepted quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The turnover led to one of four Evan McPherson field goals in a 19-16 Cincinnati win.

The top-seeded Titans never led despite having the chance to go up 7-6 in the first half. After a Derrick Henry touchdown, the Bengals had 12 players on the field for the PAT. Tennessee elected to go for two, but Henry was unable to get back in the end zone, keeping the game at 6-6. The Titans would later tie the Bengals 16-16, but an interception in the final minutes of the game led to a McPherson field goal for the win.

The win is the first road playoff win in franchise history. The Bengals were previously 0-9 in postseason games outside Cincinnati — including the Bengals' two Super Bowl appearances on neutral sites.

Cincinnati will play the winner of Bills vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 30. Kansas City hosts Buffalo at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

