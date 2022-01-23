Burrow: Bengals kicker McPherson called game-winning field goal on sideline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired Saturday, helping the Cincinnati Bengals to their first postseason road win in franchise history.

Cincinnati upset the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in Nashville, 19-16. McPherson provided 13 of those points, just one week after giving the Bengals 14 points in their Wild Card win over Las Vegas.

The fifth-round draft pick had already hit a 54-yarder before heading out for the final play of the game at Nissan Stadium. His teammate Joe Burrow said "Money Mac" was confident before stepping on the field.

"That guy's unbelievable," Burrow said after the game. "As he was going out to kick, he gave a little warm-up swing and he said 'Ah looks like we're going to the AFC Championship.'"

Coach Zac Taylor gave McPherson the game ball, noting that no moment is too big for the former Florida kicker.

"He's got ice in his veins," Taylor said. "There's not much to be said."

After the game, McPherson said he was hoping for a turnover in the final minutes so he could help send the team to its first AFC Championship in more than 30 years.

"I was sitting with Kevin (Huber) on the bench saying we need a pick here or a fumble recovery, and we got," McPherson said. "The Bengals, we're just different this year. We're going for it all — two games left, we're going to keep it rolling."

McPherson is 28-33 on field goals this season, including 9-11 from 50 or more yards. The Bengals will need McPherson to continue his success as they prepare to face either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 30.

