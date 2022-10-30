Here's how you can watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Monday Night Football game

CINCINNATI — Are you not able to make the drive to Cleveland on Monday? But still want to watch the Bengals and Browns face off? Well, we have an answer for you.

The Cincinnati Bengals' Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns will air on WCPO 9.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

WCPO will have pre-game coverage, as well as a special one hour post-game show.

The Bengals (4-3) are coming off a 35-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium.

Quarterback Joe Burrow played his best game of the season against the Falcons. He threw for 481 yards — just 9 behind beat Boomer Esiason's 490 yard record. Receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd also both ran for more than 100 receiving yards.

Chase will not be playing against the Browns, and for possibly four to six weeks, after aggravating a hip injury last week. The injury originally occurred during the Bengals game against the Saints in Chase's hometown of New Orleans.

The team does expect Chase to make a full recovery though.

Tune into WCPO 9 or check WCPO.com for the latest Bengals coverage.

