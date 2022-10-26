Watch Now
Joe Burrow named FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week for second consecutive week

Falcons Bengals Football
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals defeated the Falcons 35-17.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 17:09:32-04

CINCINNATI — Twice as nice — Joe Burrow is the FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

The Bengals quarterback had 481 yards and three touchdowns on 34 of 42 attempts in Cincinnati's 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd finished with more than 100 yards in just the first half. Tee Higgins was seven yards under the 100 mark.

"It was a pretty complete game," Burrow said after the game. “Good to see. You'd like to score on every possession. I thought we could have. So we left something out there, but overall it was a complete effort."

During the win, Burrow set an NFL record for the most games with more than 400 passing yards in a quarterback's first three seasons — surpassing Dan Marino. He also became the third player in league history with at least 475 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in one game.

As part of the award, FedEx is working to make a $2,000 donation in Burrow's name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Burrow was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Before Sunday's outing, the Bengals' QB1 spoke about the importance of the three games before their bye week.

"Every game feels like a do-or-die in the NFL, but this three-game stretch, I think, will determine how our season goes," he said.

The team is second in the AFC North heading into a Halloween showdown with the 2-5 Cleveland Browns. The game will air on WCPO 9 starting at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

