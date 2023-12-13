Hamilton County commissioners plan to spend $39 million on Paycor Stadium improvements ahead of 2024-25 season

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County commissioners plan to invest $39 million into Paycor Stadium ahead of the 2024-25 football season.

Gensler Sports issued a Facility Condition Assessment report in 2022 that showed the stadium needs $490 million in repairs. In total, the Bengals organization and Hamilton County will invest $71 million. The Cincinnati Bengals have already invested $32 million into the stadium.

"The Bengals and the county are sharing in that investment, and so it’s about a 50/50 split unlike days past where the county has been in it for like 96 to 98%," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus. "We’ve got the Bengals participating in the financial stack. To me, that’s good news, and I think a road map for how we move forward with the overall negotiations related to the stadium."

The county plans to complete several pre-renovation projects such as modifying the plaza at Elm Street and Freedom Way, concession equipment replacement, a field assessment, installing new East and West club seats and waterproofing.

President Alicia Reece would also like a schedule to be available to make this a transparent process.

The Bengals and county acknowledged these upgrades will be made despite not having a long-term lease agreement. Administrator Jeff Aluotto said those talks will happen early next year.

The commissioners made it clear that in the new deal, Hamilton County taxpayers won’t be paying for 96% of the stadium costs.

"Ninety-six percent is tough. The average is 30-something, 40-something percent, so we know we’ve got to diversify the funding model, but when you do piecemeal approaches like we did today and we’re just chipping, chipping away the next thing you know we’re back up at that percentage and that just can’t happen," Reece said.

The commissioners want to see the NFL and state get involved in the bigger renovation projects that will be needed down the road.

"We’ve never had participation from the state, or the NFL or the team. This is all new, and so I’m excited this is a new day for us," Driehaus said. "We’re looking at a different kind of financial stack. I think that’s appropriate. It will relieve the taxpayers from having to bear the whole burden and we’ll do what we can afford."

Driehaus said everyone has a role to play in playing for the stadium. Reece said they plan to start conversations with the state and the NFL soon about helping with bigger projects down the road.

Hamilton County's plan for Paycor Stadium by WCPO 9 News on Scribd