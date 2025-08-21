City: Solicitor did not 'force' Cincinnati police to charge white man in violent fight despite FOP claims

CINCINNATI — The city is pushing back on claims that officials were "pressuring" the Cincinnati Police Department to find a crime to charge victims with in a violent July fight.

FOP President Ken Kober said in a statement City Solicitor Emily Smart Woerner "bowed to political pressure and ordered" police to file a disorderly conduct charge against Alex Tchervinski, a man who was also identified as a victim, in the July 26 fight that has garnered national attention.

"City Solicitor Woerner and the Pureval administration’s blatant political meddling is the most egregious I’ve witnessed in my career," Kober said. "Overruling law enforcement and prosecutors for cheap political points is a disgraceful stain on our city, and those responsible should be utterly ashamed of themselves."

We reached out to the city, and a spokesperson said in a statement that the city solicitor did not "force" police to charge Tchervinski, who city officials and police have not identified, citing Marsy's Law's protection of victims.

"Charging decisions are based upon evidence and supported by probable cause. The Solicitor did not force CPD to file a charge," the statement says.

WATCH: Reaction to the most recent arrest in a violent Cincinnati fight

Man IDed as victim now charged in violent Cincinnati fight

Tchervinski, a 45-year-old white man, is the eighth person charged in connection with the fight. The seven people previously charged were Black, something Black community leaders took issue with — calling for police to charge a white man they believed to have incited the fight.

Six of the seven people previously charged face felonious assault and aggravated rioting charges. If they're convicted on all the charges they face now, each suspect could face up to around 29 years in prison. The seventh person arrested, Gregory Wright, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated rioting.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a press conference days after the fight that anyone who "placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm" will face consequences.

"I don't care which side of the incident, the fight, they were on ... that's unacceptable," Theetge said at the time.

After Tchervinski was charged, Mayor Aftab Pureval reiterated that anyone involved in the violence "should be held accountable."

"This is another step toward achieving that, and I want to thank CPD and the prosecutors for their hard work as this process continues," the mayor said in a statement.

Police said the investigation into the fight is "active and ongoing." Anyone who witnessed something or has additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.