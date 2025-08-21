'It's just senseless' | Westwood residents say they woke up to shattered car windows throughout neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Residents in one part of Cincinnati's biggest neighborhood say they were victims of a spree of car break-ins.

Jim Adams, a Westwood resident, reached out to us Thursday morning to inform our team of the reported car break-ins overnight.

I went out to his neighborhood to meet him and see the damage for myself.

“I got a phone call this morning, around 3 o'clock. My neighbor was coming home from work and noticed that there was a man walking down the street, which was kind of out of the normal. And he noticed that my daughter’s windows were broke out," Adams said.

Watch to see the damage left behind by the alleged break-ins:

Westwood residents say they woke up to shattered car windows throughout neighborhood

Adams told me that Cincinnati police responded quickly after his neighbor's call early Thursday morning. Police soon found out his daughter wasn't the only victim.

“We thought it was just a random hit on my daughter’s car, and here it was, here it was over 20," Adams said.

Adams told me he's lived in the neighborhood for over three decades and is frustrated by the overnight incident.

"It’s just senseless that somebody would go to the extent to do this damage to these cars," Adams said.

WCPO 9 News Jim Adams, showing WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz, shattered glass left by his daughter's damaged car window

I walked down the block and met with two other neighbors, Lucretia and Donnell Ballard. The married couple told me they woke up to their truck's window smashed in and their belongings stolen.

“Just for his window, it’s putting us back about $350 plus what was stolen," Lucretia Ballard said.

Ballard told me that this is not the first time one or more of her family's vehicles have had belongings stolen from inside.

I reviewed crime data for Westwood, which the city reported as its largest and most populous neighborhood.

The number of thefts from autos in the Westwood neighborhood is down 6.67% this year compared to 2024, and down 14.76% compared to the three-year average. Burglary is down 32.18% in 2025 compared to 2024.

However, the data I looked at was last updated on Aug. 18, so Thursday's incidents across Cheviot Avenue and other nearby streets are not yet factored in.

I reached out to a CPD spokesman who told me he'd be checking the exact number of cars broken into overnight.

Westwood Neighborhood Report by webeditors