George Remus v. Tom Pendergast: Kansas City prohibition distillery may feel familiar to Cincinnatians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to Prohibition-era bosses, many midwestern states have their own infamous smugglers. Chicago had Al Capone, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky had the so-called "King of Bootleggers" George Remus and Kansas City had Tom Pendergast.

And when you visit Tom’s Town Distilling Co., you can see how its current culture was born out of that era.

"Prohibition did not happen here in Kansas City," Tom’s Town spokesperson Tony Pulford said.

The distillery is a popular tourist location for people waiting to party like it’s 1920.

"I think it's super fun, you know, being around like so many different people," Pulford said. "And I get be around alcohol all day."

Pulford started out as a distillery tour guide at Tom’s Town. He’s still here four years later because of the impact of the infamous Tom Pendergast, a corrupt politician who shaped the future of Kansas City.

“(Kansas City) was nicknamed the 'Paris of the Plains' just because there was nothing else like it," Pulford said. "The liquor is flowing like the Missouri River."

Now people can enjoy gin, whiskey, and bourbon distilled right on the property. But how does Kansas City think they stack up to Kentucky bourbon?

"Pendergast Royal Gold Bourbon is a five- to seven-year bourbon that we then finish off in ruby port casks. So that is just delicious. It is super smooth," Pulford said.

Even though Tom’s Town distills the official gin of the Chiefs, spirits are the great unifier for both fan bases.

"Our tagline is, 'The people are thirsty,'" Pulford said. "So we want to serve the people."

Rumor has it Pendergast was the inspiration for Jay Gatsby in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s "The Great Gatsby." But Price Hill historians say the author actually met Remus by chance in Louisville and that he was so fascinated by his life, he wrote Gatsby’s story based on him.