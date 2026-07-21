PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals release look at latest upgrades to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have released a look at the latest upgrades made to Paycor Stadium.

The stadium has been steadily undergoing upgrades for a couple of years now, including changes to concession areas and upgraded video displays.

However, the team says the upgrades for the 2026 season "will be the most extensive since Paycor Stadium opened in 2000."

In 2025, Hamilton County commissioners approved a $184.5 million renovation plan for Paycor Stadium, including the $120 million "phase one" upgrades unveiled by the Bengals on Tuesday. The plans approved by the county included renovating East and West Club Lounges and upgrading all 132 stadium suites.

Now, the Bengals say the phase one renovations "have exceeded expectations" and will be mostly finished in time for the Cincinnati Music Festival this weekend.

Josh Beeman

The team says the main improvements completed include renovated restrooms, upgraded concessions, club lounges, suites, a redesigned Bengals Pro Shop, a modernized scoreboard control room, improved wayfinding and core infrastructure improvements.

"The multi-year renovation project reflects the shared commitment of Hamilton County, the Bengals and the stadium management team to responsibly invest in Paycor Stadium, ensuring it remains a premier NFL venue while supporting economic activity along Cincinnati's riverfront," reads a press release from the Bengals.

Josh Beeman

Here's a closer look at the improvements released:

Renovated restrooms:

Josh Beeman

The restrooms at Paycor Stadium have been completely renovated. Each one now has new, updated lighting, flooring, walls and ceilings; the team says the new design aims to "provide a brighter, more contemporary experience."

Josh Beeman

The stadium's nursing rooms have also been renovated.

Upgraded concessions:

The concession spaces on the stadium's canopy level were upgraded to help fans move through the space more efficiently; the team says the focus of the renovations was on "speed of service" with expanded food and beverage options.

The area now has added grab-adn-go "Go Route" locations along with self-service kiosks; the team says the new layout creates increased concourse space for fans.

Upgraded club lounges

Josh Beeman

The club lounges at Paycor Stadium were renovated and expanded, allowing for more interior and exterior seating. The renovations also add new bars, more food and beverage offerings and more checkout areas to speed up transactions.

Josh Beeman

"The spaces were redesigned to offer a more open layout for fans to enjoy natural light and views," reads the team's press release.

Design choices include a "lounge aesthetic" and jungle-like feeling, with tiger-striped columns and jungle leaf flooring.

Josh Beeman

New and additional escalators and stairs were also added to club and suite entrances.

Reimagined suites

Josh Beeman

Every suite in Paycor Stadium underwent renovations, the Bengals announced. Each one was redesigned with expanded lounge areas, updated restrooms, new furniture, new countertops and additional food and beverage experiences — including full-sized refrigerators.

Josh Beeman

Redesigned Bengals Pro Shop

Ryan Meyer

The team says the shop will now be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Ryan Meyer

The shop was reconfigured to help improve traffic flow for fans, while also allowing space for more merchandise. The renovation also added new flooring, interior finishes, expanded women's and children's sections and additional self-checkout kiosks.

Ryan Meyer

Modernized scoreboard control room

The control room that powered video and audio through Paycor Stadium was upgraded with an IP-based 4K system. The team says the new control room is equipped with additional cameras and replay feeds that will help increase fan experience during games.

Improved wayfinding

Bengals

If the new changes make it a little harder to navigate the stadium, there are more ways to get your bearings. Over 1,000 new signs have been added that the team says are larger and more accessible for fans.

Bengals

The signs are intended to make it easier for fans to find seating, amenities and other key location throughout the stadium.

Core infrastructure improvements

Alongside all the bells and whistles, the team says renovations have also included essential work, like concrete repairs, waterproofing and elevator modernization.

The Bengals said improvements to Paycor Stadium will continue into 2027, when other projects will begin — like the addition of escalators, new stadium seats and a new, larger video board.