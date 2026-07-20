Cincinnati Bengals want fans to show Baltimore their stripes for New Year's Eve game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are asking fans to bring a new version of their annual Stripe the Jungle event to Paycor Stadium this winter.

For the New Year's Eve game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team is debuting a "White Bengal Stripe" night, according to an announcement from the team on Monday.

The idea merges two of Bengals fans' favorite traditions: The White Bengal jersey, and a Stripe the Jungle night.

Fans in attendance for the December 31 game are asked to check where their seats fall on the White Bengal Stripe Map, and wear the coordinating color for their section: either white or black. For fans who may not have snagged a White Bengal jersey yet, the Bengals Pro Shop will carry plenty of gear, the announcement says.

The game will be held at Paycor Stadium and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. that night.

The event is being coordinated "driven by overwhelming fan demand," the Cincinnati Bengals said.

Tickets for the game are available online.