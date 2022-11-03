Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones named this week's Ruler of the Jungle

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam "Pacman" Jones has been named as Week 9's Ruler of the Jungle.

The former cornerback and returner wore the orange and black for eight seasons from 2010 to 2017. He started in 68 games and totaled 12 interceptions, 64 pass break ups and 352 tackles.

He was named All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015

This week's Ruler of The Jungle: @REALPACMAN24 You already know he's bringing the hype 😎 pic.twitter.com/xhBSY2Iv2N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 2, 2022

Other than his time with the Bengals, Jones also played with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

The Ruler of the Jungle honor began in 2021, and each week either a die-hard Bengals fan or player is honored.

The weekly Ruler of the Jungle sits upon a throne and lead fans in a "Who Dey" chant before kickoff.

Jones has had a checkered past in Cincinnati, including multiple arrests and suspensions from the Bengals. Recently, Jones became the adopted father of Chris Henry, Jr., the son of his former college teammate, the late Chris Henry. Henry died Dec. 17, 2009 after he left the back of a pickup truck in Charlotte, N.C. The incident was later ruled an accident.

The Bengals (4-4) are coming off a tough 32-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31. The game saw Joe Burrow sacked five times for a loss of 39 yards as Myles Garrett and company wreaked havoc on Cincinnati's offensive line.

The Bengals will look to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

READ MORE:

More tricks than treats: Browns easily beat Bengals in Halloween showdown

Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38

$70 Bengals parking? Ridiculous! Where to park for just $5