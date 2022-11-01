Live Blog: Bengals take on Browns in Halloween showdown on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND — It's Halloween and Bengals fans have their fingers crossed the night is filled with more treats than tricks.

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to win their third straight game Monday night, facing off against a Cleveland Browns team hoping to right its ship.

After an 0-2 start to the season, Joe Burrow and company have looked much better in recent weeks, falling only to the Ravens on a game-winning field goal. The Browns have lost four straight heading into Halloween night and are dealing with a slew of injuries.

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, tight end David Njoku and right guard Wyatt Teller are all out for Cleveland.

Burrow, meanwhile, will be missing his top target: receiver Ja'Marr Chase. While coach Zac Taylor said Chase will not be placed on injured reserve, he will likely miss multiple games with a hip injury. Cornerback Eli Apple is also out. Linebacker Logan Wilson will play.

Though Burrow has been a star since his arrival in Cincinnati, he has never beaten the Browns. Perhaps the fourth time's a charm?

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. Fans in the Tri-State can watch the game on WCPO 9.

