Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

$70 Bengals parking? Ridiculous! Where to park for just $5

We find much cheaper parking for Bengals home games
Why pay $50 to $70 to park for a Cincinnati Bengals game, when you can park for just $5 nearby?
Cincinnati Bengals fans tailgate to open preseason
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 11:53:05-04

CINCINNATI — Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are starting to wonder if they are getting their money's worth in this rough 2022-23 season.

And that is especially the case when it comes to parking prices.

It was one month ago when we spoke with a very frustrated David Roberts of Dayton, Ohio.

He loves his Bengals, but was not loving this season's new parking prices, as a result of their Super Bowl visit.

"Under Great American Ballpark," he said, "parking had gone from $40 in the pre season to $70."

He posted a photo of two prices at the ballpark garage: $40 for a pre season game, and $70 dollars for the regular season an increase of $30.

We find much cheaper parking

But the good news is you don't have to pay $70, or anywhere near that, to park.

And with cold weather approaching, it doesn't require a walk across a bridge from Covington.

We decided to check parking prices at their most recent home game: Sunday October 23rd versus Atlanta.

The stadium garage was still $70, and we found $50 parking at a couple of Third Street garages, which is still high.

Up on 4th Street, and west of Paycor Stadium, past the tailgate lots, we found $30 parking.

That was better.

But down on East Pete Rose way, just past Heritage Bank Center, it was a trip back in time.

We found several lots at $15 or less.

"I think these are very reasonable," one fan told us leaving a lot across from the Heritage arena.

But that's still not the cheapest.

Under I-471, off Eggleston Avenue, not as far as the Montgomery Inn Boathouse, we were stunned to find parking for just $5.

That's probably what you would have paid to park for the Bengals during their 1989 Super Bowl season.

"We paid just five bucks in the lot up here, but we got a little further walk," another fan told us..

He's correct. But if you don't mind walking exactly 1.1 miles, according to Google Maps, you can park for $5 as well.

So wear your walking shoes, and park a bit further out, and that way you don't waste your money.

_______________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
This color-coded Cuisinart knife set is less than $20 Online scams targeting holiday shoppers, how to be safer in minutes Michaels will offer 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids this winter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money logo

Don't Waste Your Money

8:47 PM, Oct 17, 2018

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.