$70 Bengals parking? Ridiculous! Where to park for just $5

CINCINNATI — Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are starting to wonder if they are getting their money's worth in this rough 2022-23 season.
And that is especially the case when it comes to parking prices.
It was one month ago when we spoke with a very frustrated David Roberts of Dayton, Ohio.
He loves his Bengals, but was not loving this season's new parking prices, as a result of their Super Bowl visit.
"Under Great American Ballpark," he said, "parking had gone from $40 in the pre season to $70."
He posted a photo of two prices at the ballpark garage: $40 for a pre season game, and $70 dollars for the regular season an increase of $30.
We find much cheaper parking
But the good news is you don't have to pay $70, or anywhere near that, to park.
And with cold weather approaching, it doesn't require a walk across a bridge from Covington.
We decided to check parking prices at their most recent home game: Sunday October 23rd versus Atlanta.
The stadium garage was still $70, and we found $50 parking at a couple of Third Street garages, which is still high.
Up on 4th Street, and west of Paycor Stadium, past the tailgate lots, we found $30 parking.
That was better.
But down on East Pete Rose way, just past Heritage Bank Center, it was a trip back in time.
We found several lots at $15 or less.
"I think these are very reasonable," one fan told us leaving a lot across from the Heritage arena.
But that's still not the cheapest.
Under I-471, off Eggleston Avenue, not as far as the Montgomery Inn Boathouse, we were stunned to find parking for just $5.
That's probably what you would have paid to park for the Bengals during their 1989 Super Bowl season.
"We paid just five bucks in the lot up here, but we got a little further walk," another fan told us..
He's correct. But if you don't mind walking exactly 1.1 miles, according to Google Maps, you can park for $5 as well.
So wear your walking shoes, and park a bit further out, and that way you don't waste your money.
