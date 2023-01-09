Former Bengals star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is engaged

MIAMI — Ochocinco is engaged!

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson proposed to longtime girlfriend and "Selling Tampa" alum Sharelle Rosado on Saturday.

Johnson posted on Twitter during the England vs. France World Cup match, "If Harry Kane makes this (penalty) I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday..."

Kane missed the shot, but Johnson didn't give up. During the World Cup final, he tried again, tweeting in part, "if Messi makes this I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday."

Messi made the shot — and Johnson kept his promise. In an interview with People, the couple said Johnson surprised Rosado during what he told her was his birthday party. He turned 45 Monday.

"They call it The Beautiful Game for a reason, thank you @leomessi for coming in clutch," Johnson said in an Instagram post announcing the engagement.

The 35-year-old CEO of Allure Realty, the focus of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" spinoff, gave birth to their daughter, Serenity, in January 2022.

Rosado posted video of Johnson's proposal on Instagram Sunday.

Rosado told People she had no clue the proposal was coming, saying Johnson "is definitely not a planner." While that may be true in his day-to-day life, football fans know Johnson always came prepared with elaborate touchdown celebrations — including his fake proposal to a cheerleader. That one was just practice for Saturday.

