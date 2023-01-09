Watch: Steelers players appear to perform fake CPR in celebration of sack

PITTSBURGH — Of all the celebrations, this wasn't the week for this one: Two Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to mimic CPR while celebrating a sack.

It happened during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with just 40 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Linebacker Alex Highsmith was laying on the field after sacking Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Seconds later, 22-year-old rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal ran over to Highsmith and performed what appeared to be fake CPR, pumping his hands on Highsmith's heart three times before helping his teammate to his feet.

People from across the world are not happy with the Steelers “CPR” celebration in light of Damar Hamlin’s life threatening injury that just happened earlier this week 👀 pic.twitter.com/2YlNv0WfXa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 9, 2023

It had been just six days since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor stadium during during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost his heartbeat on the field and required several minutes of CPR, in addition to a defibrillator to resuscitate him.

Some Twitter users called the celebration "classless" and "disgusting."

The Steelers, Leal and Highsmith have not commented publicly.

A photo circulating on Twitter appears to show Bengals players also mimicking CPR while celebrating a touchdown. If you see that photo, know that it does not depict CPR, and rather it's taken out of the context of Bengals players fake fighting each other on the ground. Here's a look at the play where that photo is being taken from:

Apparently I have to post something because trolls and idiots are sharing a screenshot saying "the Bengals disrespected Hamlin with a CPR celebration" Don't believe the screenshots. Here's the celebration: pic.twitter.com/2YFPYS2Kmc — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) January 8, 2023

After being in a coma for a few days, Hamlin woke up, had his breathing tube removed and even took his first steps over the weekend.

Doctors said the fast action of the medical team on the field to save Hamlin was "paramount" to the good outcome of his health.

Hamlin's recovery has been "remarkable", but he still remains at UC Medical Center in critical condition.

In an on-field ceremony at Paycor Stadium Sunday, UCMC staff that were part of the immediate response to Hamlin's cardiac arrest were recognized before the National Anthem.

Now as Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery, he's selling shirts to benefit first responders and UCMC.