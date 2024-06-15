Watch Now
ESPN: Tee Higgins to sign franchise tag with Cincinnati Bengals

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 15, 2024

CINCINNATI — Both of Joe Burrow's wide receivers are expected to be locked in for the upcoming season.

Tee Higgins is set to sign a franchise tag with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Higgins is signing his franchise tender on Saturday. Once the tender is signed, teams and players who have been issued a franchise tag have a mid-July deadline to agree to a long-term extension. If that does not happen, the player will play the season on the one-year tag.

Signing the franchise tag would be Higgins would start appearing at training camp, something he's been notably absent at since its start.

The signing comes two days after the Bengals finished their three-day mandatory minicamp.

Higgins requested a trade out of Cincinnati in March after the Bengals placed him under the franchise tag. Schefter reported at the time that while the 25-year-old "loves Cincinnati," he was ready to find a new home after the two sides were unable to come to a long-term deal.

RELATED | ESPN: Tee Higgins requests a trade; 'disappointed' in lack of long-term deal

Since that request, Higgins has said he plans to play for the Bengals in 2024, stating at a youth football camp in April that he anticipates wearing orange and black this upcoming season.

"I do anticipate it," Higgins said. "... I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, and I'm looking forward to it."

Under the franchise tag, Higgins is expected to earn $21.8 million this season, according to ESPN.

